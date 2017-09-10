Aim to provide Rs 1 cr to families of troopers killed on duty: Rajnath Singh

Srinagar: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said his aim is to provide Rs one crore as monetary relief to the families of personnel of central armed forces killed on duty.

Addressing a Sainik Sammelan at the Khanabal headquarters of the 90th battalion of CRPF, the Union Home Minister said, "It is my aim that at least Rs one crore should be given as monetary relief to families of martyrs of our central armed forces personnel.

"We are also considering helicopters services to CRPF in J&K," he added.

Praising the valour of CRPF personnel doing counter insurgency duties in the country, the Home Minister said, "We are proud of our CRPF personnel. Courage cannot be purchased from any market. You are born with unassailable and unmatched courage".

Earlier while meeting police personnel, Rajnath Singh said he has no words to describe the bravery of Jammu and Kashmir police.

Addressing a `Darbar` (gathering) of local policemen at the district police lines in south Kashmir Anantnag district, the Minister said his ministry has allotted funds for opening of a trauma centre and purchase of bullet proof vehicles for personnel of J&K Police.

Praising the police, Singh said: "You are discharging your duties under extremely difficult conditions and even the Prime Minister has appreciated your services and bravery.

"You are working for the safety of the people of J&K, you don`t have anything to do with politics.

"There are militants who only want militancy while they claim to be fighting for making Kashmir a `Jannat` (Heaven).

"But it is the local policemen and CRPF jawans who actually want to make Kashmir a real heaven", Singh said.

He said the nation would always remember the sacrifices made by Abdul Rashid, assistant sub-inspector of police (ASI) and constable Imtiyaz Ahmad.

"I can`t bear the tearful face of his daughter, Zohra.

"Yesterday, another cop Imtiyaz was killed by militants.

"JKP cops are giving sacrifice for Kashmir, for the country and for Kashmiris, but it is unfortunate that people are not ready to understand it."

ASI Rashid Ahmad was killed by militants in Anantnag town on August 28 this year while he was doing routine duties.

Constable Imtiyaz Ahmad was killed and two other policemen injured in a hit and run attack at the Anantnag bus stand on Saturday.

The Home Minister said it was only the local police that can help normalize the situation in Kashmir.

Reiterating that he has come to meet anyone with open mind, Singh said, `Magar Kashmir Ko Deshatgardi Say Najaat Dilao (But please rid Kashmir of terrorism)".

He said he must be the only union home minister who visited J&K four times every year.

The Minister`s address was followed by a question-answer session.