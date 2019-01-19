AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi warns Pakistan, says stop meddling in Kashmir affairs

HYDERABAD: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday warned Pakistan from interfering in the internal affairs of the country while maintaining that Kashmir will always remain an integral part of India.

''Pakistan should stop meddling in Kashmir affairs. Kashmir is and will always be an integral part of India. Even Kashmiris and Kashmiri youth are an integral part of the country, '' the AIMIM MP from Hyderabad told ANI.

The Hyderabad MP made these remarks while participating in a panel discussion organised at the Telangana Jagruthi International Youth Leadership Conference which began here Saturday.

During the discussion, he said whether it was the Congress or the BJP at the Centre, they have "no policy, no vision" to bring back normalcy in the Kashmir Valley.

"I feel that there has to be a consistent policy on Kashmir which unfortunately is lacking," he said.

The stern warning from the AIMIM leader came a day after Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi raised the Kashmir issue during his meeting with the visiting UN General Assembly President Maria Fernanda Espionosa.

Espionosa arrived in Islamabad on Friday on her first official trip to the Asia-Pacific region since assuming office in September last year.

She met Qureshi in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs where the two sides also held talks on different issues.

Qureshi said that he discussed the regional and international issues, including Kashmir with the UNGA chief and "apprised her of Pakistan's grave concern over the gross human rights violations" in Kashmir.

The Pakistan FM called for implementing the UN Security Council's resolutions on Kashmir in letter and spirit to resolve this long-standing issue.

Qureshi alleged that India was continuously violating the ceasefire agreement on the Line of Control (LoC) and urged the international community to help resolve the issue.

He said Pakistan agreed with the UNGA president that a strong and vibrant UN was vital for lasting peace and stability in the world.

The Foreign Office later said in a statement that the two sides had useful discussions on the on-going process of UN Security Council reform and "the need for this process to be led by the Member States and a consensus-based way forward.''

(With Agency inputs)