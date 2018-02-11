AIMPLB is a terrorist organisation, must be banned: Shia Waqf Board

Lucknow: Describing the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) as one of the subsidiaries of terror outfits operating in Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, the Shia Central Waqf Board on Sunday demanded a ban on it.

"Terrorist organizations of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia take major decisions related to Muslims in India. Muslim Personal Law Board is a branch of such terrorist organisations that is spoiling the atmosphere of the country by following their ideologies," Shia Central Waqf Board chairman Wasim Rizvi said.

The statement from the Shia Central Waqf Board came shortly after the AIMPLB expelled its executive member Moulana Salman Hasni Nadvi, who had supported the construction of Ram Temple on the disputed land in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

Shia Central Waqf Board also pressed for a ban on AIMPLB, saying that it should be considered as a terrorist organisation.

Backing Nadvi for proposing the Ayodhya compromise formula, Rizvi said, "Ram temple should be built in Ayodhya, and the only way out for Muslims is to build their mosque in some other disputed land.''

Earlier in the day, a high-powered committee of AIMPLB expelled Nadvi over his "uncompromising stand on Babri Masjid issue."

On February 9, Maulana Salman Husaini Nadvi spoke to ANI about his meeting with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar where he extended support to the construction of Ram temple and said that their priority is to join hearts of people.

He also hinted at an out of court settlement by saying, "The courts do not join people's heart as the verdict is always in favour of one and against the other."

In a related development, the Mulsim Personal Law Board today said that there is no change in its stand on the Ayodhya issue as "once a masjid is built, till eternity that will be a Masjid".

''Babri Masjid is an essential part of faith in Islam and Muslims can never abdicate the Masjid nor they can exchange land for Masijd, gift Masjid land. Babri Masjid is a Masjid and it will remain a Masjid till eternity,'' the AIMPLB said in a release.

''The struggle for reconstruction of Babri Masjid continues and that the appeal of the Supreme Court is being fought rigorously, '' the Board said.

"About Babri Masjid, it was clearly said that once a masjid is built, till eternity that will be a masjid. There will be no compromise. As far as the Babri Masjid is concerned, the people who compromise on the masjid issue will be answerable to the Almighty," AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi had too said last night.

Owaisi, who is also a member of the board, made these remarks late on Saturday after the conclusion of the proceedings of the second day of the 26th plenary of the AIMPLB in Hyderabad.

During the plenary session, the Board also said that the triple talaq bill proposed by the NDA government is not acceptable to the Muslim community.

(With ANI inputs)