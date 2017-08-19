Air India cabin crew arrested for hiding narcotic in plane's meal cart
A cabin crew member of national carrier Air India has been arrested by customs officers for allegedly trying to smuggle narcotic by hiding it in a meal service cart of a flight.
Representational pic
The officers seized nearly two kilograms of marijuana from the cart of the Air India flight from Chennai on July 19, according to a release issued by the customs department today.
A detailed investigation was carried out and a member of the cabin crew was arrested, it said.