Air India cabin crew arrested for hiding narcotic in plane's meal cart

A cabin crew member of national carrier Air India has been arrested by customs officers for allegedly trying to smuggle narcotic by hiding it in a meal service cart of a flight.

PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, August 19, 2017 - 21:11
Representational pic

New Delhi: A cabin crew member of national carrier Air India has been arrested by customs officers for allegedly trying to smuggle narcotic by hiding it in a meal service cart of a flight.

The officers seized nearly two kilograms of marijuana from the cart of the Air India flight from Chennai on July 19, according to a release issued by the customs department today.

A detailed investigation was carried out and a member of the cabin crew was arrested, it said.

Air IndiaAI cabin crewnarcotic smuggleAir India flightNarcotics Department

