Air India crew member falls off aircraft, hospitalised

The incident happened on Air India flight AI 864 operating on Mumbai-Delhi route.

Mumbai: A 53-year-old air hostess suffered serious injuries after falling off an Air India aircraft which was getting ready for departure for New Delhi from the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport here, a source said on Monday.

The incident happened on Air India flight AI 864 operating on Mumbai-Delhi route, according to the airline source.

"The woman crew member was closing the door for the push back when she fell from the aircraft, " the source said. She has been admitted to Nanavati Hospital.

Air India spokesperson was not immediately available for comments. 

