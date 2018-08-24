हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Air India

Air India denies assault on Italian DJ, says there was 'a minor scuffle' but no one was attacked

Italian DJ Olly Esse had alleged that she was attacked by an Air India ground staffer.

Air India denies assault on Italian DJ, says there was &#039;a minor scuffle&#039; but no one was attacked

NEW DELHI: National career Air India on Friday denied allegations made by an Italian DJ that she was assaulted by its ground staff member at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad recently.

Issuing a statement, Air India said that though there was a scuffle, no one was physically attacked.

On August 19, Italian DJ Olly Esse had posted a video on her Facebook account, claiming that her flight was delayed by nine hours and no response was given to her when she asked for help. 

The Italian further alleged that she was slapped by the ground staff member of the Air India.

"Our flight to Mumbai on Sunday (August 19) was delayed. Following that, the Italian lady (Esse) approached Air India SATS, who directed her to another counter. The lady from AI SATS, which is our outsourced agency at RGIA, was being filmed by the Italian DJ. So she objected to it and raised her hand to stop the filming and the mobile slipped from the Italian lady's hand and was caught by her. It didn't fall down," the airline said in a statement.

"She (Esse) accused the AI SATS girl of assault. CISF also intervened and told the Italian lady that she cannot film the staff," the statement added.

The national carer further stated that Esse was allegedly agitated because of the delay. 

"She (Esse) complained about police inaction, so the police enquired into the matter and after watching the CCTV footage concluded there was no assault," the statement from the airline said.

Tags:
Air IndiaAssault on Italian DJOlly EsseHyderabadRajiv Gandhi International Airport

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close