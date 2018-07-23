हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Air India

Air India flight from Singapore suffers bird hit before landing in Chennai

Representational image

Chennai: A Chennai-bound Air India flight from Singapore with 230 passengers on board suffered a bird hit while landing on Monday, prompting authorities to cancel its return flight, officials said.

The plane's nose was damaged in the incident, airport officials said.

An Air India spokesperson said the plane suffered the bird hit while it was 400 feet above the ground near Chennai airport.

After it landed safely, it was taken to a separate bay to rectify the damage, the officials said.

The flight, which was later scheduled to leave for Singapore, was cancelled as the aircraft was considered "not fit" for the journey.

Officials said 159 Singapore-bound passengers of the carrier were later accommodated in an alternative flight arranged by AI.

