Air India

Air India flight makes emergency landing at Mumbai airport

The flight, Air India Express IX-247, was heading towards Dubai from Mumbai.

Air India flight makes emergency landing at Mumbai airport

An Air India flight on Sunday made an emergency landing at the Mumbai airport, as reported by news agency ANI.

The flight, Air India Express IX-247, was heading towards Dubai from Mumbai. It had to land again at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport due to hydraulic failure.

The incident comes in less than 24 hours after a complete emergency was declared at Kolkata airport on Saturday night after a fuel leakage was reported from an Air India flight. The Delhi-bound AI-335 flight was coming from Bangkok. According to reports, all the passengers were safe.

"At around 10.35 pm due to a suspected technical glitch, Bkk-Del AI335, operated with an A320neo made a precautionary landing at Kolkata airport. Passengers were later flown to Delhi at 2.30 am. Aircraft operated on Kolkata- Mumbai route this morning after thorough checks," Air India said in a statement.

The technical glitches in aircraft and the subsequent emergency landings have been occurring frequently.

On Sunday, a Spicejet flight on Hongkong-Delhi route with over 140 passengers made an emergency landing in Varanasi. The Boeing 37 Max made an emergency landing due to a snag in the left engine. The incident took place at around 10 am in the morning. Varanasi Airport Director confirmed that all passengers on board were safe.

Earlier on Saturday, a Kolkata-bound IndiGo aircraft returned to Chennai shortly after take off after a technical glitch was observed by the crew. Indigo stated that it was mere operating procedures and not an emergency landing.

