Air India flight makes emergency landing in Mumbai

MUMBAI: An Air India flight from Goa on Sunday made an emergency landing here due to hydraulic failure.

AI aircraft 662 landed at 8.15 pm on Runway 27 of Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, with all passengers on board safe. After about an hour of landing, the full emergency was withdrawn.

"A full emergency was declared on Air India aircraft 662 due to hydraulic failure. The flight landed safely at 2015 hours on Runway 27. Full emergency withdrawn at 2029 hours," Public Relations Officer (PRO), Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport told ANI.