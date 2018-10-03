Air India flight with 150 onboard halted for hours without AC due to 'last-minute glitch'

Passengers of an Air India flight were on Tuesday made to stay on board for hours due to unavailability of ladders at the airport. To make things worse for the passengers, the air conditioning of the aircraft was also not working.

The incident took place on a Pune-Delhi flight on Wednesday.

Air India has cited a last-minute technical glitch as the reason for the delay. "Since we accord top priority to safety issues, flight delayed to sort out a last-minute technical glitch. Doors were shut for safety reasons due to unavailability of ladders at airport," Air India said.

The passengers on board the flight said that the aircraft tried to move from the parking bay to the runway area twice but failed to take off. The passengers were made to deboard after midnight.

Later in the night, Air India's Pune airport station in-charge Suhas Jadhav reportedly told the passengers that the flight has been cancelled and the passengers will be adjusted in flights in the morning and evening on Wednesday.