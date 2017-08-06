close
Air India made flyers to sit without AC in snag-hit flight for three hours

Following a technical glitch in flight number AI 809,  passengers of Delhi-bound Air India flight on Saturday were forced to sit inside the aircraft for over three hours without the air conditioning working.  

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 6, 2017 - 08:15
Representational Image
Representational Image

Mumbai: Following a technical glitch in flight number AI 809,  passengers of Delhi-bound Air India flight on Saturday were forced to sit inside the aircraft for over three hours without the air conditioning working.  

The flight, AI 809, which was scheduled to depart from the Chhtatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Mumbai at 11.15 am for New Delhi, took off at 2.34 pm, after a delay of nearly three-and-a-half hours, a source told PTI. "During this period, all the passengers remained seated in the glitch-hit plane," the source further informed the news agency.

When contacted, an Air India spokesperson said that the technical snag forced the airline to delay the departure of its Mumbai-Delhi flight today morning.  “We have set up an inquiry to investigate the delay in the Mumbai-Delhi-Jeddah flight,” the spokesperson said.

He, however, confirmed that there were 282 passengers on board. 

(With inputs from agencies)

Air IndiaMumbaiAI 809ACChhtatrapati Shivaji International AirportDelhi

