Air India pilot, who failed alcohol test, sacked from post of director of operations

Chennai: Air India's Director of Operations, Arvind Kathpalia, has on Tuesday been removed from his post, a day after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) suspended his flying licence for three years.

The development comes after the Indian Commercial Pilots' Association (ICPA) demanded the immediate termination of Kathpalia from the national carrier's board calling him a "repeated offender" who endangers passengers lives.

In a letter to the Minister for Civil Aviation Suresh Prabhu, the ICPA said Kathpalia continuing in the top post was "demoralising" for the cadres.

Referring to Kathpalia failing the BA test on November 11, the ICPA said he endangered the lives of innocent passengers.

On Sunday, Kathpalia was grounded by the airline as he failed a mandatory pre-flight alcohol test. Kathpalia was scheduled to fly flight AI-111 from Delhi to London but was replaced because he tested positive for alcohol in the BA test.

It was for the second time within a year that Kathpalia failed the Breath Analyser test. He had earlier failed another alcohol test on January 17. Even prior to that, his flying licence was suspended for three months in 2017 as he had reportedly missed a breath analyser test.

(With inputs from agencies)