Air India plane suffers bird hit, diverted to Jaipur

PTI | Last Updated: Monday, February 6, 2017 - 11:50

New Delhi: A Delhi-bound Air India flight from Bhopal, carrying 122 passengers and crew on board, was diverted to Jaipur on Monday after the aircraft suffered a bird hit.

All the passengers deplaned safely after the aircraft landed at Jaipur, an Air India spokesperson said.

The aircraft suffered the bird hit during the take off from Bhopal airport this morning, the spokesperson said.

The aircraft has been grounded and Air India is assessing the damage to the plane. 

First Published: Monday, February 6, 2017 - 11:49

