Air India plane suffers bird hit, diverted to Jaipur
PTI | Last Updated: Monday, February 6, 2017 - 11:50
New Delhi: A Delhi-bound Air India flight from Bhopal, carrying 122 passengers and crew on board, was diverted to Jaipur on Monday after the aircraft suffered a bird hit.
All the passengers deplaned safely after the aircraft landed at Jaipur, an Air India spokesperson said.
The aircraft suffered the bird hit during the take off from Bhopal airport this morning, the spokesperson said.
The aircraft has been grounded and Air India is assessing the damage to the plane.
First Published: Monday, February 6, 2017 - 11:49
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Will all political parties play "Development card" in UP elections?
- PM Narendra Modi addresses public rally in Aligarh - Watch
- Assembly Elections 2017: Voting continues in Punjab and Goa
- Watch: PM Narendra Modi addresses election rally in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut
- UP Assembly Election: Political rallies galore ahead of polls
- South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: Bees invade Johannesburg`s Wanderers Stadium — WATCH
- Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag troll each other over a PARTICULAR image — VIDEOS & PHOTOS
- When Bees attack halted play between India and Australia in 2008 – Watch Video
- Assembly Elections 2017: BJP will form next government in Uttar Pradesh, says Amit Shah
- Punjab and Goa Assembly polls 2017: As it happened