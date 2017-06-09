Air India plane suffers tyre burst

New Delhi: An Air India flight from Delhi with 134 passengers on board suffered a tyre burst while landing at the Jammu airport on Friday.

All passengers were safe, according to the airline.

AI 821 took off from here at 11 am and experienced a tyre burst as it was landing at Jammu airport at 12.15 pm.

The airline said in a statement that passengers were evacuated after the incident and all necessary procedures were followed.