Air India plane suffers tyre burst

An Air India flight from Delhi with 134 passengers on board suffered a tyre burst while landing at the Jammu airport on Friday.  

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, June 9, 2017 - 15:00

New Delhi: An Air India flight from Delhi with 134 passengers on board suffered a tyre burst while landing at the Jammu airport on Friday.

All passengers were safe, according to the airline.

AI 821 took off from here at 11 am and experienced a tyre burst as it was landing at Jammu airport at 12.15 pm.

The airline said in a statement that passengers were evacuated after the incident and all necessary procedures were followed.

TAGS

Air India flightTyre burstJammu airport

