Rajeev Sachdeva

Air Marshal Rajeev Sachdeva takes over as DCIDS-Operations

New Delhi: Air Marshal Rajeev Sachdeva has taken over as the Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Operations), the Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.

He has earlier served in three out of the four wings of Integrated Defence Staff (IDS) headquarters. 

Commissioned as an Indian Air Force pilot in December 1981, Air Marshal Sachdeva has logged over 7,200 hours of transport and instructional flying experience. 

A Cat `A` qualified flying instructor, he has held some of the prestigious appointments in Air Force, Joint Services and National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO). 

He was an Air Force examiner and also commanded a frontline transport squadron, a transport base and the College of Defence Management. 

Prior to his present appointment, he was the Senior Air Staff Officer at Southern Air Command headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram.

