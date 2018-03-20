Air purifiers bought for PM Narendra Modi's office, government buildings

New Delhi: At a time when toxic air in and around Delhi has been choking residents, as many as 140 air purifiers were brought for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's offices and six more for other government buildings - according to a Reuters report citing unpublished government data.

India's capital and the region around it has become one of the most polluted in the world with PM 2.5 and PM 10 levels reaching record levels every winter. Several reasons including vehicular emissions, paddy stubble burning in adjoining states and weather patterns have been blamed. Even as medical experts continue to warn against the extremely harmful effects of breathing, government agencies have failed to agree on a concrete battle plan against pollution. Sale of air purification systems - among those who can afford it - has therefore increased.

PM's office though is likely to keep pollution at bay thanks to the air purifiers purchased.

Others though are advised to keep doors and windows shut and when air pollution levels reach high levels - usually in the winter months, people are advised to stay indoors as much as is possible. Last winter - in 2017 - Delhi government even attempted to relaunch the Odd-Even traffic rationing system before being reprimanded by the National Green Tribunal. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also attempted to talk to his counterparts in Punjab and Haryana to find a solution to stubble burning. They have only promised promises so far.