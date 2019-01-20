Air quality falls to 'very poor' in Delhi, leaves Delhiites gasping for breath

NEW DELHI: In a bad news for Delhiites,the air quality in the national capital plunged to 'very poor' on Sunday morning and it is expected to get worse in the next couple of days.

The latest data released by System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) showed that levels of prominent pollutants PM (particulate matter) 10 in Delhi's air was at 369, which is considered as 'very poor'.

An AQI between the range of 51 to 100 is considered as satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 falls under the poor category, whereas 401-500 range is severe.

The organisation said that Delhiites should avoid all physical activities outdoors. SAFAR also suggested asthmatics to keep relief medicines handy. "Stop any activity level if you experience any usual coughing, chest discomfort, wheezing, breathing difficulty, or fatigue," it added.

A study was conducted by SAFAR in November, 2018, which revealed that the transport sector was causing as much as 41 per cent of the pollution in Delhi. The study also showed that wind-blown dust is the second major contributor with 21.5 per cent followed by Industries at 18.6 per cent.

"The other minor contributors are Power and Residential sectors contributing about 4.9 and 3 per cent respectively. Others contribute about 11 per cent. Residential Sector includes slum, crop Residue, cow dung, a street vendor, household, DG Set, wood burning, etc while other Sector includes MSW Plants, MSW Open Burning, Crematory, Aviation, Incense Stick, Brick Kiln," the state-run body had revealed.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Mumbai has also deteriorated after hazy conditions covered the regions' skyline on Saturday. In Mumbai, the AQI on Saturday was at 259 and is likely to worsen in the next few days.

