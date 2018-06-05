हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Aircel maxis case

Aircel-Maxis case: A probe without FIR or offence, Chidambaram tweets on ED questioning

The next hearing in the case is on July 10, the same date on which hearing against Karti Chidambaram in Aircel-Maxis case is scheduled.

PTI photo

NEW DELHI: Hours after his questioning by the Enforcement Directorate on the Aircel-Maxis case, former finance minister P Chidambaram once again reiterated that the central agency is basing the probe without an FIR or alleged offence.

“Need to reiterate there is no FIR, no offence alleged, yet there is an investigation,” tweeted the veteran Congress leader on Tuesday evening.

He further said that most of the time during questioning was spent on documentation work such as typing answers, reading and signing statements.

“Appeared before the ED. The questions were about what is already recorded in the file. Hence, answers too were what is recorded in the file,” he wrote, adding, “More than half the time taken up by typing the answers without errors, reading the statement and signing it!”

Earlier in the day, Chidambaram appeared before the ED at their Delhi office. He was also awarded protection by a Delhi Court from arrest by ED until July 10, 2018. The ED has sought time for filing a detailed reply in the money laundering case.

The next hearing in the case has been fixed on July 10, the same date on which hearing against Karti Chidambaram in Aircel-Maxis case is scheduled.

 

 

