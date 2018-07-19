हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Aircel-Maxis case

Aircel-Maxis case: CBI forced to file chargesheet against us, alleges P Chidambaram

Aircel-Maxis case: CBI forced to file chargesheet against us, alleges P Chidambaram

New Delhi: After the CBI listed P Chidambaram and his son Karti as accused in a fresh chargesheet in the Aircel-Maxis case, the senior Congress leader reacted to it saying that the investigating agency has been pressured to file a charge sheet to support a preposterous allegation against him and other officers with a sterling reputation.

Refusing to make further public comment, senior Chidambaram added, "The case is now before the Hon'ble Court and it will be contested vigorously. I shall make no more public comment."

His statement comes shortly after the CBI filed a fresh chargesheet in Delhi's Patiala House Court against 18 accused including P Chidambaram and Karti in connection with the Aircel-Maxis case. The Patiala House Court will take cognisance of the matter on July 31.

Slamming the ruling government and the intelligence agency, Congress leader Kapil Sibal said, "What do you expect from this government and the CBI. It'll meet the same fate as other chargesheets of the CBI. Remember what happened to the 2G case, it all resulted in acquitment. The same thing will happen here."

On July 10, the Enforcement Directorate had filed a detailed reply in the Aircel-Maxis money laundering case and opposed Chidambaram`s anticipatory bail. In its statement, the ED said that they have come to a bonafide conclusion that under anticipatory bail, it will not be possible to reach the truth. Earlier, the Patiala House Court had extended interim protection granted to the father-son duo till August 7 in connection with the case.

The Aircel-Maxis deal case, which emerged out of 2G spectrum cases, pertains to a grant by the FIPB to firm M/S Global Communication Holding Services Ltd for investment in Aircel. The ED had earlier said that the FIPB approval granted in 2006 by Chidambaram was beyond his mandate as he was only authorised to accord approval on project proposals up to Rs 600 crore. Karti was arrested on February 28 at the Chennai airport upon his return from the United Kingdom, for his alleged role in the case.

(With inputs from ANI)

