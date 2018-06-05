हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
P Chidambaram

Aircel Maxis case: Delhi Court gives protection to P Chidambaram from arrest by ED till 10 July

The next hearing in the case has been fixed on July 10, the same date on which hearing against Karti Chidambaram in Aircel-Maxis case is scheduled.

Aircel Maxis case: Delhi Court gives protection to P Chidambaram from arrest by ED till 10 July

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Court on Tuesday granted protection to Former Union minister P Chidambaram from arrest by Enforcement Directorate until July 10 in Aircel Maxis money laundering case. The ED, meanwhile, has sought time for filing a detailed reply in the case.

The next hearing in the case has been fixed on July 10, the same date on which hearing against Karti Chidambaram in Aircel-Maxis case is scheduled.

Last month, senior Chidambaram had moved the Delhi court seeking protection from arrest in Aircel Maxis money laundering case. The court has issued a notice to Enforcement Directorate seeking its reply by June 5 and has directed ED to not take any coercive action against Chidambaram till then.

During May beginning, the Delhi court granted Karti Chidambaram interim protection from arrest till July 10 in two cases filed by the CBI and ED in the Aircel-Maxis matter arising out of 2G spectrum cases.

The matter pertains to grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to firm M/S Global Communication Holding Services Ltd for investment in Aircel.

In September 2015, the CBI had filed its status report regarding a probe into the FIPB approvals in the case.

The agency had in June 2016 also issued a notice to A Palaniappan, director of Chess Management Services, a company promoted by Karti.

Tags:
P ChidambaramKarti ChidambaramEnforcement DirectorateAircel maxis case

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close