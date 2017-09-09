close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Airfields in Tibet lack military infrastructure for offensive ops: Air chief Marshal B S Dhanoa

The Air chief's remarks come against the backdrop of the recent Doklam stand-off with China which ended after both the countries disengaged troops following a prolonged face-off.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, September 9, 2017 - 22:35
Airfields in Tibet lack military infrastructure for offensive ops: Air chief Marshal B S Dhanoa
Pic Courtesy: PTI

Bengaluru: Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa, the Chief of Air Staff, on Saturday said China maintains continuous air presence in Tibet but the airfields there lack requisite military infrastructure to carry out offensive operations.

Dhanoa also said India needs to concentrate and build infrastructure for operational efficiency in the northern and eastern sectors, even as the western border along Pakistan remains a challenge to internal security.

"China maintains continuous air presence in Tibet, they exercise their aircraft, the strength increases and decreases as per the prevailing exercise," he said.

The Air chief's remarks come against the backdrop of the recent Doklam stand-off with China which ended after both the countries disengaged troops following a prolonged face-off.

He said available satellite images reveal that airfields in Tibet are not optimised for offensive operations but more towards ensuring regional connectivity and lack military infrastructure.

"If you look at other airfields that are optimised for offensive operations, you will see that there is a difference in 'airfields in which they mean business' and the airfields in Tibet," he said.

Dhanoa was delivering the Air Chief Marshal L M Katre memorial Lecture organised by the Air Force Association, Karnataka, in association with the HAL and the Aeronautical Society of India.

Highlighting that the primary prerogative for India in the northern and?eastern sectors is to concentrate and build up infrastructure, Dhanoa said, "This we have to do in order to increase our operational efficiency."

He said there is a "difference in perception" about the Line of Actual Control (LAC) along the northern borders, which sometimes results in stand-offs but gets resolved also.

Throughout the stand-off that took place in Doklam there was no violation from either side, he said.

Dhanoa said only transport aircraft are allowed to fly up to the LAC and added that there were no transgressions in the air during the stand-off.

The Air Chief Marshal said during his last meeting with Chinese officials both sides shared the need to continue to "meet on the ground so as to stay away from each other in the air".

Speaking about the situation along the western border, without naming Pakistan, Dhanoa remarked: "In most countries the state has an army. There, the army has the state."

"It holds its exalted position in society to the  propagation of a threat from us and if peace were to come  they would lose all the privileges," he said.

Pointing to recent debates where people had questioned them (Pakistan) of their capability and performance in past confrontations with India, Dhanoa said, "So it is in their best interests to keep this threat alive and keep the pot boiling with the insurgency in Kashmir."

He said given the worldwide opinion right now, chances of a large-scale terror attack on a civilian infrastructure like 26/11 or Parliament attack was slightly remote as it would invite global condemnation.

"However, the military will continue to get targeted like it happened during Pathankot, Uri and Nagrota. They will try and surprise us by attacking at a totally new location or by using a totally different method of attack or time."

Suggesting that the biggest challenge is of internal security on a 24x7 basis, he said post Pathankot, IAF had carried out a series of measures to enhance the ability to detect and strengthen the base defence through training to neutralise 'Fidayeen' type attacks.

"I have always maintained that our training and preparedness has to be as per an adversaries' ability, the intentions can change, hence as a service we are prepared for the conflict at a very short notice," he said.

TAGS

PakistanChinaTibetB S DhanoaAircraftDoklamAir Force Association

From Zee News

Sealdah Express coach derails at Jammu station, no casualty
Jammu and Kashmir

Sealdah Express coach derails at Jammu station, no casualty

Eight die in Bihar hospital after receiving &#039;expired blood&#039;
Bihar

Eight die in Bihar hospital after receiving 'expired b...

AmericasWorld

Barbuda devastated after hit by Hurricane Irma

Education

Private schools can't be the answer to the nation...

There was a conspiracy to let Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh escape: Manohar Lal Khattar
Haryana

There was a conspiracy to let Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh escap...

Madhya Pradesh

Students of govt hostel in Madhya Pradesh begs to feed them...

Ryan schoolboy&#039;s murder: Top 10 developments
Haryana

Ryan schoolboy's murder: Top 10 developments

Uttar Pradesh

Woman raped in Noida, couple arrested

Irma weakens to Category 3, expected to strengthen again: US forecasters
Americas

Irma weakens to Category 3, expected to strengthen again: U...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Gauri Lankesh: Left of centre, but heart in the right place

The sinking city: Waterlogged streets bring to the fore flaws in Mumbai city’s planning

DNA Edit | Back on track? Will Piysh Goyal prove to be effective?

The seamy side of Sarahah

'Daddy' review: Weak narrative overshadows Arjun Rampal's applause-worthy performance