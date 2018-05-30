Airport in Port Blair flooded with rainwater, at least nine flights delayed

Port Blair: Constant and heavy rain since Tuesday evening has resulted in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands' Veer Savarkar International Airport here getting waterlogged.

According to a report in Andaman Chronicle, at least nine flights have been delayed since Tuesday evening because of waterlogging at the Port Blair Airport. These include four from Air India, three from Indigo and two from GoAir. While landing operations resumed around noon on Wednesday, airport authorities are reportedly still trying to get excess water out of the airport premises and check for waterlogging around the landing strip.

As per weather monitoring websites, a low-pressure area formed around east central Bay of Bengal two days ago is causing heavy rainfall in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The heavy showers are likely to continue for a day before falling in intensity as it moves towards India's eastern coast.

Meanwhile, southwest monsoon officially hit the mainland on Tuesday - three days ahead of schedule. Several areas in Kerala witnessed heavy rainfall.