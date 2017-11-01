Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Ajay Bisaria named new Indian envoy to Pakistan

Bisaria, who is presently Ambassador of India to Poland, will replace Gautam Bambawale, who has been serving as India`s envoy to Pakistan since January 2016.

IANS| Last Updated: Nov 01, 2017, 23:26 PM IST
Photo courtesy: Twitter/@Ajaybis

New Delhi: Ajay Bisaria, a 1987 batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, was on Wednesday named as India`s new High Commissioner to Pakistan.

