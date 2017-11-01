Ajay Bisaria named new Indian envoy to Pakistan
Bisaria, who is presently Ambassador of India to Poland, will replace Gautam Bambawale, who has been serving as India`s envoy to Pakistan since January 2016.
| Last Updated: Nov 01, 2017, 23:26 PM IST
Comments |
Photo courtesy: Twitter/@Ajaybis
New Delhi: Ajay Bisaria, a 1987 batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, was on Wednesday named as India`s new High Commissioner to Pakistan.
Bisaria, who is presently Ambassador of India to Poland, will replace Gautam Bambawale, who has been serving as India`s envoy to Pakistan since January 2016.