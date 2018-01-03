Ajay Maken accuses AAP of poaching Sushil Gupta with Rajya Sabha seat bait

Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken on Wednesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of poaching Sushil Gupta, who has been nominated by the ruling party for Rajya Sabha.

Shortly after AAP announced the names of nominees for Rajya Sabha, Maken took to Twitter to share a conversation of him with Gupta, who recently resigned from the Congress party.

According to Maken, when he asked Gupta the reason for quitting the party on November 28, the former replied saying he had been promised a Rajya Sabha membership.

On 28th Nov, Sushil Gupta came to submit his resignation- I asked him-“Why”? “सर,मुझे राज्य सभा का वायदा करा है”-was his answer! “संभव नहीं”-I smiled

“सर आप नहीं जानते..”-He smiled Less than 40 days-Less said the better! Otherwise,Sushil is a good man known for his charity! pic.twitter.com/DgrYhVaFJA — Ajay Maken (@ajaymaken) January 3, 2018

Referring to Gupta as “a good man known for his charity”, Maken said “less said the better”, pointing that the former Congress leader has been named a Rajya Sabha nominee by AAP in less than 40 days.

The Congress leader also shared a picture of Gupta’s resignation letter dated November 28, 2017, addressed to Maken. He also shared a picture of himself along with Gupta.

This came just hours after AAP made the official announcement of its Rajya Sabha nominees. The party named Sanjay Singh, Narayan Das Gupta and Sushil Gupta as nominees for the Upper House of Parliament. The announcement was made by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

While Sanjay Singh is a senior AAP leader, ex-Congressman Sushil Gupta is a businessman and ND Gupta is a chartered accountant by profession.

The announcement did not go down well with AAP founding member Kumar Vishwas, who addressed mediapersons shortly after expressing his displeasure over exclusion from the list.

Extending his greetings to those nominated for the Upper House, Kumar Vishwas said, ''I extend my good wishes to those who have been nominated by the party for election to Rajya Sabha.''

However, hitting out at his close friend and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for not nominating him for the Rajya Sabha, the poet-politician said, ''Kejriwal had sometimes back said that I won't kill you but I will make a martyr of you.''

"Today, I have been made a martyr and I humbly accept my martyrdom," he added.