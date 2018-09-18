हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ajay Maken

Ajay Maken not resigning as Delhi party chief, abroad for health check-up: Congress clarifies

Denying all reports of  Ajay Maken resigning as Delhi party president, Congress on Tuesday said that the senior party leader has gone abroad for a health check-up.

Ajay Maken not resigning as Delhi party chief, abroad for health check-up: Congress clarifies

NEW DELHI: Denying all reports of  Ajay Maken resigning as Delhi party president, Congress on Tuesday said that the senior party leader has gone abroad for a health check-up.

“Ajay Maken has not resigned as the Delhi Congress President Ajay Maken has not resigned He has some health issues and has gone for a check-up. He will be back soon," said the party in a statement, as reported by ANI.

“He had recently met party President Rahul Gandhi and party incharge of Delhi affairs PC Chacko,” added the statement.

Reports of Maken resigning as Delhi Congress chief emerged on Tuesday morning. Sources said that he resigned over health concerns.

In May 2017, he had resigned to former party president Sonia Gandhi after Congress` “unsatisfactory performance” in Delhi civic polls. He, however, took it back after current party chief Rahul Gandhi, the then Congress Vice-President, convinced him to continue as the Delhi Congress chief.

Maken had replaced Arvinder Singh Lovely as Delhi Congress chief three years ago.

The veteran Congress leader has been a two-time MP, three-time MLA.

