Ajay Maken not resigning, on medical leave: Congress clarifies

NEW DELHI: Congress has rubbished all reports of Ajay Maken resigning as Delhi party chief.

Ajay Maken has not resigned as the Delhi Congress President Ajay Maken has not resigned, said the party on Tuesday morning.

"He has some health issues and has gone for a check-up. He will be back soon. He had recently met party President Rahul Gandhi and party incharge of Delhi affairs PC Chacko," said a party statement.

Earlier, reports of Maken resigning as Delhi Congress chief emerged. Sources said that Maken resigned over health concerns.

In May 2017, he had resigned to former party president Sonia Gandhi after Congress` “unsatisfactory performance” in Delhi civic polls. He, however, took it back after current party chief Rahul Gandhi, the then Congress Vice-President, convinced him to continue as the Delhi Congress chief.

Maken had replaced Arvinder Singh Lovely as Delhi Congress chief three years ago.

The veteran Congress leader has been a two-time MP, three-time MLA.

Maken's departure could pave the way for a possible alliance between Congress and AAP before the 2019 alliance, added sources.