Delhi

Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken wrote a letter to Arvind Kejriwal requesting him to reduce VAT on fuel in Delhi.

Ajay Maken writes to Arvind Kejriwal, requests him to reduce VAT on petrol, diesel in Delhi

Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken on Saturday wrote a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to request a reduction of value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel.

In a letter to the Aam Aadmi Party convenor, Maken requested to reduce VAT "to the same level as it was in December 2013, during the Congress regime in the city."

Pointing out the difference on VAT during Congress regime and now, Maken said that the VAT charged on petrol and diesel in Delhi is 27 percent and 16.5 percent respectively. Whereas, during the Congress regime, it was 20 percent on petrol and 12 percent on diesel.

According to a statement issued by the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC), the state unit chief elaborated in his letter that on December 21, 2013, during the Congress regime in the national capital, people of Delhi had to pay as VAT Rs 14.30 per litre of petrol and Rs 6.45 per litre of diesel.

"Under your (Kejriwal's) government, the VAT on petrol/litre is Rs 22.68 and on diesel it's Rs 12.45/litre as on 4th October, 2018," he said.

"That means that the citizens of Delhi have to shell out an extra amount of Rs 8.38 per litre of petrol and Rs 6 per litre on diesel," Maken added. 

(With PTI Inputs)

