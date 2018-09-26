हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ajit Doval

Ajit Doval attends meeting in Iran on evolving regional strategy to combat terror

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Wednesday attened a high-level meeting in Tehran to discuss the threat posed by ISIS and other militant groups. 

File Image (Courtesy: PTI)

NEW DELHI: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Wednesday attened a high-level meeting in Tehran to discuss the threat posed by ISIS and other militant groups. 

Doval was joined by top security officials from Afghanistan, China, Iran and Russia. The officials discussed startegies to deal with terror groups. 

The Ministry of External Affairs in a statement said that Doval discussed important aspects for curbing terrorism. 

Doval stressed on the need for disrupting cross-border movement of terrorists, blocking their financing and supply of weapons, and isolating those who support and sponsor terrorism, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

He asserted that there should not be any distinction between good and bad terrorism and called for greater cooperation among the leading countries in the region to effectively deal with the menace.

Doval suggested that the countries should enhance cooperation in information sharing so that support mechanisms for terrorists such as training, financing and supply of weapons can be disrupted.

The meeting provided an opportunity for exchange of views on the issue of terrorism and ways and means to cooperate for effectively dealing with the menace, the MEA said.

The NSA articulated India's commitment to partner in bilateral, regional and global forums for tackling the scourge of terrorism which poses a huge threat to the entire humanity.

The meeting focussed on the issue of threat posed by terrorism, including from ISIS terror group, to regional and global peace, security and stability.

The terrorist violence in Afghanistan was rejected unequivocally and support was expressed to assist the Afghan government and defence forces to deal with terrorist groups and narcotics smuggling, the statement said.

Support was also expressed at the meeting for the reconstruction and economic development of Afghanistan, it said.

At the meeting, importance was attached to promoting peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan which was Afghan-led, Afghan owned and Afghan-controlled.

During the visit, the NSA also held separate bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Iran, Russia and Afghanistan on issues of bilateral mutual interest. 

(With PTI Inputs)

