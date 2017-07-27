close
Ajit Doval hold talks with his Chinese counterpart amid Doklam standoff

Doklam, at the tri-junction of China, India, and Bhutan, holds strategic importance for all three.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, July 27, 2017 - 18:57
Beijing: Amid the month-long military stand-off between India and China at Doklam, National Security Advisor on Thursday held talks with his Chinese Counterpart and State Councillor Yang Jiechi on the sidelines of the BRICS NSAs meeting here.

Yang met separately with senior security representatives from South Africa, Brazil and India, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

There was no official statement on the Doval-Yang meet.

Doval's China visit assumes great significance as New Delhi and Beijing have been engaged in the standoff in the Dokalam area near the Bhutan tri-junction since June after a Chinese Army's construction party attempted to build a road. Doka La is the Indian name for the region which Bhutan recognises as Dokalam, while the 'Dragon' claims it as part of its Donglang region.

In the wake of an Army face-off and chill in ties with India over Dokalam stand-off, China has moved tens of thousands of tonnes of military vehicles and equipment into Tibet.

State-run China Central Television (CCTV) reported that the PLA conducted live-fire exercises in Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region.

China has told India repeatedly to withdraw troops from Doklam, which it calls as its own. New Delhi has said that troops from both sides should withdraw for a dialogue as Doklam belongs to its ally Bhutan.

Doklam, at the tri-junction of China, India, and Bhutan, holds strategic importance for all three.

Bhutan, a Himalayan nation that has no diplomatic ties with China, has also protested against the road construction by Chinese troops.

India has said Beijing's action to "unilaterally determine tri-junction points" violated a 2012 India-China pact which says the boundary would be decided by consulting all the concerned parties.

DoklamAjit DovalSikkimBhutanChinaBRICSNational security advisorPeople's Liberation Army

