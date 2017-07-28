close
Ajit Doval to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping amid Doklam standoff

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval will on Friday call on Chinese President Xi Jinping, a day after holding talks with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi on the sidelines of a BRICS security meet.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, July 28, 2017 - 08:42
Ajit Doval to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping amid Doklam standoff

Beijing: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval will on Friday call on Chinese President Xi Jinping, a day after holding talks with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi on the sidelines of a BRICS security meet.

Doval's BRICS counterparts will also meet Xi today.

On Thursday, Doval and Yang met "separately" and exchanged views on bilateral relations where the latter expressed Beijing's view on "major problems and bilateral issues", according to China's official news agency Xinhua.

During the meet, the Chinese side raised "major problems" in ties with India amid the dragging border row.

It was not known whether Doval and China's State Councillor Yang discussed the standoff between their armies in Doklam in Sikkim sector that is in its second month, and has added to the host of disputes between the two countries that fought a war in 1962.

The meeting between the two top officials is seen as a positive sign in view of Beijing's tough public posturing on the issue.

Earlier, China had ruled out any talks over the feud until India withdraws troops from Doklam.

Beijing claims Doklam as its own territory.

India has said it is ready to pull back from the Bhutanese territory if China does so too.

Some experts fear the festering situation could lead to an armed conflict.

Doklam, located at the tri-junction of India, Bhutan and China, is of high strategic importance to all three. It is disputed by Bhutan and China.

India says Doklam is Bhutanese territory and perceives any Chinese presence in the area as a threat to its own security.

The standoff began over a road being built by the Chinese Army in Doklam. Indian troops halted the work in mid-June, leading to the crisis.

Doval arrived in China on Wednesday to take part in the Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa (BRICS) NSAs meeting being hosted by Yang, who, like Doval, is the Special Representative for India-China boundary talks.

His visit has raised expectations about the likelihood of India and China finding a way-out of the over the month-long standoff.

(With Agency inputs)

