Ajit Doval to visit China for BRICS National Security Agency meet

During his visit, issues like counterpart with China and resolving the row at the Dokalam area in Sikkim will be discussed.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Thursday, July 13, 2017 - 22:58

New Delhi: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval will visit China for Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) National Security Agency (NSA) meet later this month.

Earlier in the week, China and India have been engaged in the standoff in the Doklam area near the Bhutan tri-junction for the past three weeks after a Chinese Army`s construction party attempted to build a road.

Officials say that, India will look for a solution and will not compromise on the issue.

