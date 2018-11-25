हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ajmer Dargah bomb blast

Ajmer Dargah blast case: Gujarat ATS arrests Suresh Nair for alleged involvement in supplying bombs

The Gujarat Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Sunday arrested Suresh Nair in connection with the Ajmer Dargah bomb blast case, news agency ANI reported.

Ajmer Dargah blast case: Gujarat ATS arrests Suresh Nair for alleged involvement in supplying bombs
File Image

The Gujarat Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Sunday arrested Suresh Nair in connection with the Ajmer Dargah bomb blast case, news agency ANI reported.

ATS also said that Nair was allegedly involved in supplying the bombs to the people, according to the investigations of National Investigative Agency (NIA).

Earlier in March 2017, A special NIA court had awarded life imprisonment to main convicts in the 2007 Ajmer Dargah bomb blast case. Accused Devendra Gupta and Bhavesh Patel were sentenced to life imprisonment by the special NIA court.

The court had on March 8 convicted Bhavesh Patel, Devendra Gupta and Sunil Joshi and acquitted others including Swami Aseemanand. Joshi had already died.

The conviction was made under Sections 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy), 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of IPC, 3 / 4 of Explosive Substances Act and Sections 16 and 18 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The blast on October 11, 2007 in the Dargah of Khawaja Moinuddin Chisti at the time of Roza Iftaar had left three pilgrims dead and 15 injured.

The case was handed over to the Rajasthan ATS and was later transferred to the National Investigation Agency which re-registered the case with the NIA police station in New Delhi on 6 April 2011.

There were as many as 149 witnesses in the case and 451 documents were examined. The NIA filed three supplementary charge sheet in the case.

Tags:
Ajmer Dargah bomb blastAjmer Dargah blast caseAjmerdargahNIAATS

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close