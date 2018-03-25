Akash Ambani proposes to Shloka Mehta, to tie knot later this year: Reports

NEW DELHI: Mukesh Ambani's eldest son, Akash has reportedly proposed to Shloka Mehta - daughter of diamantaire Russell Mehta for marriage. The proposal happened on Saturday evening at a ceremony in Goa in the presence of his family.

Also, the would-be-couple reportedly had a pre-engagement photoshoot.

Media reports had earlier suggested that they would be tying the knot later this year. The two families have, however, refused to comment on the wedding.

An announcement of engagement can be made in next few weeks with the wedding being planned for early December.

Akash is the eldest son of India's richest man Mukesh Ambani and Shloka Mehta is the daughter of Russell Mehta, who heads Rosy Blue Diamonds.

Akash and twin sister Isha are eldest of the three children of Mukesh and Nita Ambani. He is on the board of Reliance Jio, the group's fast-growing telecom venture.

The Ambanis and Mehtas know each other well and even Akash and Shloka studied together at Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

Shloka is youngest of three children of Russell and Mona Mehta.

Shloka, who after finishing schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in 2009 went on to study Anthropology at Princeton University and masters in Law at The London School of Economics and Political Science, is a director on Rosy Blue Foundation since July 2014. She is also a co-founder of ConnectFor, which matches volunteers with NGOs that need them.

(With inputs from PTI)