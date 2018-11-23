Akhilesh attacks BJP, says SC must take note of Ayodhya​'s situation, call in Army

Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav on Friday launched a verbal attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and warned the Supreme Court on Ayodhya's situation.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Akhilesh accused the saffron party of going to any extent as it believes neither in the Supreme Court nor the Constituition.

Hinting about the row over the Ayodhya temple, he warned about the current environment in Uttar Pradesh, especially in Ayodhya.

The former CM asked the apex court to take notice of it and bring in the Army if necessary.

"BJP does not believe in either SC or constitution. BJP can go to any extent. The kind of environment there is in UP, especially in Ayodhya, the Supreme Court should take notice of it and bring army if necessary," ANI quoted Akhilesh as saying.

Akhilesh's statement comes ahead of the upcoming visit of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to Ayodhya on November 24 and 25.

Shiv Sena, which is the part of the BJP-led governments in both Maharashtra and the Centre, has been aggressively pushing for the construction of the temple since the party's annual Dussehra rally in October. Thackeray will be conducting 'Sarayu puja' on November 24 in Ayodhya.

A Hindu outfit had said it will hold a 'Maha Yagya' in Ayodhya from December 1-6 for building Ram Temple in the holy city. Delhi-based Vishwa Vedanta Sansthan, a little-known outfit, said a large number of seers from across the country will assemble in the temple town for the 'yagya'.