Akhilesh takes a dig at Modi govt over grand welcome to ‘dynast’ Ivanka Trump

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday raised question on the welcome given to US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump, who joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad.

Taking to Twitter, the Samajwadi Party leader, who is the son of former chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, said that those who protest against dynasty politics are today busy welcoming a foreign dynast.

विदेशी मेहमान का स्वागत है! वंशवाद का विरोध करनेवाले आज किसी विदेशी वंशज के स्वागत में हाथ बांधे खड़े हैं. ये विरोध का कैसा विरोधाभास है. — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) November 28, 2017

This came on a day when Ivanka Trump met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the global summit in Hyderabad on Tuesday. The Prime Minister presented her a wooden box of Sadeli craft.

This craft technique of fabricating geometric patterns in wood is native to Surat. It involves fabricating geometric patterns in wood.

The box was traditionally used for decorating doors, windows and furniture. Now, it is also used for embellishing jewellery boxes, containers and photo frames.

Addressing the summit later on Tuesday, Ivanka lauded Modi saying his rise from being a tea seller to the Prime Minister of the country showed that transformational change was possible. She said that Modi’s achievements were extraordinary.

With PM Modi on the dais, she congratulated Indians on celebrating 70 years of Independence. "You are celebrating it as the world's largest democracy, and one of the fastest growing economies on the earth," she added.

Ivanka also showered lavish praise on PM Modi who is "doing well to build India as a thriving economy - a beacon of democracy - and a symbol of hope to the world. What you are achieving is truly extraordinary".

Later, Ivanka attended a gala dinner with PM Modi at the Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad.

Famous for its huge Nizam-era table which can seat 101 guests at a time, the palace-turned-plush hotel is one the key landmarks of the city.

The dinner was hosted by the Union government. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was among those present for the dinner.