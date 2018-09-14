हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh targets BJP, warns of dire consequences if PM Modi gets second term

Reporting by Gaurav Srivastav/Etawah

Akhilesh targets BJP, warns of dire consequences if PM Modi gets second term
New Delhi: Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Friday spewed venom against the central government as well as the Yogi Adityanath government in the state - accusing both of not working according to provisions laid down by the country's constitution.

Speaking at a public rally in Ghazipur, the Samajwadi Party leader accused the PM Narendra Modi government and the UP state government of misusing power. "The central government wants to finish you. If it comes back to power in 2019, everything will be over. They are spreading the poison of casteism. We speak of development but they speak of casteism. There is no comparison to the work we did when our government was in the state," he said.

He also said that the government's push for a clean Ganga is nothing but an eyewash. "If rivers feeding Ganga are not clean, how can Ganga be clean? What do we ask a government that can cheat even a holy river like Ganga?"

Akhilesh then accused the government of not creating enough jobs and of only diverting attention from real issues. "We can only talk about work while the BJP only makes tall claims."

The verbal attack comes at a time when Akhilesh's SP could possibly form a vital part of a grand opposition alliance before the Lok Sabha elections next year. The Congress party has been reaching out to several parties - including SP - to join hands in countering the BJP ahead of the crucial elections.

