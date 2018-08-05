हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh

Akhilesh Yadav announces Rs 11 lakh reward for info on those behind bungalow damage

Akhilesh Yadav said that the money would be raised by taking contributions of Rs 2,000 from each member of the Samajwadi Party.

Akhilesh Yadav announces Rs 11 lakh reward for info on those behind bungalow damage

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav has announced a reward of Rs 11 lakh for anyone exposes those behind the damages in his official bungalow, which he vacated recently.

According to news agency PTI, the former chief minister said that the money would be raised by taking contributions of Rs 2,000 from each member of the Samajwadi Party. He made the remark in the presence of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Addressing a gathering to mark the birth anniversary of socialist leader Janeshwar Mishra, Yadav said, "The way police announces cash rewards..., I would tell my friends from the media that on the said night, some people from news channels had gone there. You tell us the names of those who damaged the building, we Samajwadi people will pool in with Rs 2,000 and give a cash reward of Rs 11 lakh."

In June, the Samajwadi Party leader had said that the accusations were being made against him as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was rattled after repeated defeats in series of by-elections. Taking a dig at the government, he had said, “People may be blind in love but I now know that they can be blind with jealousy and hatred.”

The former chief minister had also claimed that only one corner of the house was damaged, but the same was photographed in the manner that the condition appeared worse. He had said, “Wooden flooring along with many things in bungalow are intact. One damaged corner of house was photographed in way to make it look like house was left in a bad state.”

In June itself, Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik wrote a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, seeking a thorough investigation in to the damage at the bungalow located at Vikramaditya Marg in Lucknow. He had termed the same as a very serious matter, adding that taxpayers money was at stake.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags:
Uttar PradeshAkhilesh YadavAkhilesh Yadav bungalowAkhilesh Yadav bungalow damageSamajwadi PartyBJP

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close