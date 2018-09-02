हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UPSSSC paper leak

Akhilesh Yadav blames Yogi government-criminal nexus for UPSSSC paper leak

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has hit out at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state over the leak of Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) examination paper.

Akhilesh Yadav blames Yogi government-criminal nexus for UPSSSC paper leak

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has hit out at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state over the leak of Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) examination paper.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the former chief minister called the Yogi Adityanath government insensitive, saying that repeated leaks of question papers of different examinations badly impact those who are unemployed.

The Samajwadi Party leader further alleged that the latest incident of UPSSSC examination paper leak is a proof of growing corruption in the state and nexus between those in government and criminals.

Akhilesh Yadav tweeted, “There’s yet another case of paper leak and cancellation of examination. This time it has happened in UPSSSC examination. What effect repeated paper leaks have on unemployed youth, this insensitive government cannot understand. This is a proof of growing corruption and nexus between those holding power and the criminals in the state.”

The UPSSSC examination for selection of tube well operators was initially scheduled for September 1, but postponed because of the paper leak. The Uttar Pradesh Police launched a probe and has made 11 arrests in the case so far.

The special task force of the Uttar Pradesh Police also recovered mobile phones, documents and Rs 15 lakh in cash during the investigation.

The Lucknow District Magistrate spoked to mediapersons about the investigation into the case. He said that government authorities had taken note of the incident, adding that fresh dates for the examination would be declared soon.

Tags:
UPSSSC paper leakAkhilesh YadavYogi Adityanath governmentUPSSSC

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close