Akhilesh Yadav is 'in depression', says UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 22, 2017 - 13:43
Akhilesh Yadav is &#039;in depression&#039;, says UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya
File photo

New Delhi: Taking a dig at Akhilesh Yadav,  Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday said that the former  Chief Miniter is suffering from depression. 

Maurya's statement came after the Samajwadi Chief had raised BJP's alleged links with rapist self-styled 'godman' Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. Yadav had said that a number of photographs purportedly showed BJP leaders with the Dera chief.

Refuting the allegations,  the deputy chief minister said the BJP does not believe in such things. "The Yogi Adityanath government is ensuring the uniform development of the state." 

Showering praise on his government, Maurya said that the first six months of the BJP government in UP showed there was no "VIP culture" in the state.

TAGS

Uttar PradeshKeshav Prasad MauryaDeputy CMAkhilesh YadavDepression

