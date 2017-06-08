close
Akhilesh Yadav slams Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath

Accusing the BJP of turning its back on the youth, Yadav said the union government was snatching jobs while it promised to create two crore jobs in a year.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, June 8, 2017 - 19:38

Lucknow: Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh, accusing them of lying to the people.

Addressing a gathering of supporters and party workers from the youth wing at the party office here, the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief said that all development work in Uttar Pradesh had come to a grinding halt under the watch of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and added that even under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the economy was in doldrums.

"The state government has ensured that the administrative system in the state has collapsed and graft is on the upswing," he added.

Accusing the BJP of turning its back on the youth, Yadav said the union government was snatching jobs while it promised to create two crore jobs in a year.

He also accused the BJP of trying to divert the attention of the people from real issues by stoking communal and casteist fires.

"BJP talks of farmers and then it opens fire on farmers in MP, farmers are committing suicide and the Prime Minister is talking of doubling their income in the next five years," the 44-year-old leader said.
 

TAGS

Akhielsh YadavNarendra ModiYogi AdityanathBharatiya Janata PartyUttar PradeshSamajwadi Party

