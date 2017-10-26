Is Akhilesh Yadav's couplet on Taj Mahal a message for Yogi Adityanath?

As Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister visited the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra on Thursday, former CM Akhilesh Yadav took to Twitter to share his take on the seventh wonder of the world.

Just after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strongman landed in Agra, the Samajwadi Party chief took to Twitter to share a picture of Taj Mahal calling it a pilgrim for lovers.

Just like his tweet on the recent event of Indian Air Force aircraft touchdown on the Lucknow-Agra expressway, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister avoided any politics statement. But interestingly, timed it with the arrival of Yogi Adityanath in Agra.

Yadav had on Tuesday hailed the Indian Air Force exercise on the Agra-Lucknow expressway, which was during the tenure of the Samajwadi Party government in the state.

The 44-year-old leader had avoided any politics over the issue and showered praises on the Indian Air Force. He also tweeted that he was proud that the Lucknow-Agra expressway is a national strategic asset.

“Infrastructure is vital to UP’s prosperity and India’s security. Proud that Agra-Lucknow Expressway is now a National strategic asset,” tweeted Akhilesh Yadav.

Infrastructure is vital to UP’s prosperity and India’s security. Proud that Agra-Lucknow Expressway is now a National strategic asset. pic.twitter.com/yE2oTz6rm0 — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) October 24, 2017

Amid the row over an UP government tourism booklet leaving out Taj Mahal, the Chief Minister had earlier sanctioned Rs 370 crore on behalf for the development and promotion of tourism in the city.

As per the schedule of the event, the Chief Minister will spend half an hour at the graves of Shah Jahan and Mumtaz Mahal. There will also be a mega cleanliness campaign around the west gate of Taj Mahal. The campaign will see the participation of social workers and 500 BJP activists.