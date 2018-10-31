हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav urges Chandrababu Naidu to form united front

As the battle lines for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls are being drawn, the politicians have become proactive in looking for prospective alliances.

Akhilesh Yadav urges Chandrababu Naidu to form united front

Hyderabad: Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday urged Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to form a united front along with the Congress.

In a telephonic conversation, Akhilesh stressed the need for an alliance and to bring other parties under a single umbrella. He also mentioned that it is the responsibility of all to protect the democracy in the country. Both the leaders further discussed the contemporary political scenario and developments.

Earlier, Naidu had claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) government was complicit in the Rafale scam. Akhilesh and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati had also, in unison, blamed the state BJP cadre for the increase in crime in Uttar Pradesh.

As the battle lines for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls are being drawn, the politicians have become proactive in looking for prospective alliances.

Last week, Naidu had met a number of leaders in the national capital, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former union minister BJP leader Yashwant Sinha, National Conference (NC) Chief Farooq Abdullah and Mayawati, among others.

Tags:
Akhilesh YadavChandrababu NaiduSamajwadi PartyTelugu Desam Party

Must Watch