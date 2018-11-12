हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Akshay Kumar

Never ever met Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh: Akshay Kumar after SIT summons actor in Bargari sacrilege case

Akshay's statement came after reports surfaced on social media that the actor arranged a meeting between the self-styled godman and then Punjab's Deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Mumbai: A day after a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing police firing on protesters in Punjab against religious sacrilege summoned Akshay Kumar, the Bollywood actor on Monday denied meeting Dera Sacha Sauda sect head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

Taking to Twitter, Akshay posted a statement in which he denied his involvement with Dera Sacha Sauda sect head Ram Rahim Singh. Calling the reports 'rumours and false statements', he said that he never ever met Ram Rahim in his life.

"I have never ever met Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in my life, anywhere. I learnt from social media at some point that Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh resided for a while at some place in my locality Juhu in Mumbai but we never ever crossed each other`s paths," Akshay said in the statement.

Ram Rahim Singh' s movie 'MSG' ran into opposition from the Sikh community.

"Over the years, I have dedicatedly made films promoting the Punjabi culture and the rich history and tradition of Sikhism through films like `Singh is Kinng` and `Kesari` (based on the Battle of Saragarhi). I`m proud of being a Punjabi and have the highest regard for the Sikh faith.

"I shall never do anything that would even remotely hurt the sentiments of my Punjabi brothers and sisters, for whom I have utmost respect and love," Akshay added.

On Sunday, a SIT summoned Akshay Kumar along with former chief minister of Punjab, Parkash Singh Badal, and former deputy chief minister of the state, Sukhbir Badal, in connection with the Bargari sacrilege case.

While Akshay Kumar has been asked to be present before the SIT in Amritsar on November 21, Prakash Singh Badal and Sukhbir Singh Badal have been summoned on November 16 and November 19 respectively in Amritsar.

Read the full statement released by Akshay Kumar on his Twitter:

It has come to my knowledge that some rumours and false statements are being loosely made on social media about my involvement with a person named Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, in the context of a fictitious meeting involving Sh. Sukhbir Singh Badal. With all humility, I would like to state the following facts: 
1. I have never ever met Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in my life, anywhere. 
2. I learnt from social media at some point that Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh resided for while at some place in my locality Juhu, in Mumbai but we never ever crossed each other's paths. 
3. Over the years, I have dedicatedly made films promoting the Punjabi culture, and the rich history and tradition of Sikhism through films like Singh is King, Kesari (based on the Battle of Saragarhi) etc. I am proud of being a Punjabi and have the highest regard for the Sikh faith. I shall never do anything that would even remotely hurt the sentiments of my Punjabi brothers and sisters, for whom I have utmost respect and love. 
My statement above is the utmost and absolute truth. I challenge anyone who can prove it otherwise. 
Regards, Akshay Kumar

