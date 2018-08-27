हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
MK Alagiri

Alagiri warns Stalin of 'consequences' if he is not included in DMK

Alagiri has launched a revolt against his brother at a time when Stalin is set to be elected as the party president. 

Alagiri warns Stalin of &#039;consequences&#039; if he is not included in DMK

CHENNAI: MK Alagiri has threatened his estranged brother and DMK working president MK Stalin of 'consequences' if he is not included in the party. Revolting against his brother, Alagiri said that he wants to join the party because he wants to save it. 

"Earlier Kalaignar was there. Now we have to save the party and we want to join it. If they don't include us in the party, they will have to face the consequences," the expelled DMK leader said.

Alagiri had earlier claimed that the party led by Stalin is not willing to take him back. "They do not (DMK led by its working president M K Stalin) appear to want to take me back," he had said. Alagiri had said that the next step that he will be taking will be decided after the rally on September 5. He said that functionaries from all districts will be consulted and a decision will then be taken.

Alagiri has been revolting against his brother at a time when Stalin is set to be elected as the party president. A former minister, Alagiri was expelled in 2014 by Karunanidhi for indulging in anti-party activities and making derogatory remarks. Karunanidhi had then named Stalin as his political heir. The transition of power was formalised when Stalin was made the working president of the party in January 2017 after Karunanidhi's health did not permit him to preside over the affairs of the party.

Soon after Karunanidhi's death, Alagiri claimed that despite being the working president of the DMK, Stalin had not been 'working'. Stalin, however, hit back at his brother's comments and claimed that he has been working relentlessly for the DMK since the day he was made the party's working president. 

On Sunday, Stalin filed his nomination for the post at Anna Arivalayam at the party headquarters in Chennai. He is likely to be elected during the party's General Council meeting on August 28 in Chennai.

Before filing the papers, Stalin along with senior party colleagues TR Baalu and A Raja visited Dayalu Ammal, Karunanidhi's wife, at her Gopalapuram residence. Later they also met party veteran and general secretary K Anbhazhagan and headed straight to the memorials of DMK founder and former Chief Minister CN Annadurai and Karunanidhi at the Marina beach-front and paid floral tributes.

The names of Stalin as the party chief and Duraimurugan as the party treasurer were proposed by all 65 DMK district secretaries.

Tags:
MK AlagiriMK StalinDMKKarunanidhiDMK president

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close