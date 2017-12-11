Alarm bells for India: Despite winter, China deploys 1800 troops in Doklam

NEW DELHI: Alarm bells are sure to ring in the Defence Ministry with the presence of 1600-1800 Chinese troops in the Doklam area near the Bhutan tri-junction.

A report published in The Times of India said, with the Chinese constructing two helipads, creating shelter and stocking stores in the winter, it sends a clear signal that the People's Liberation Army (PLA) has planned to permanently station a sizeable number of troops in Doklam.

The Chinese military had earlier hinted at maintaining a significant number of soldiers near the area of Doklam standoff during winter, asserting that the region is in Chinese territory.

Doklam was making headlines this year after the two Asian giants were engaged in a stand-off from June 16 to August 28 in the area. New Delhi and Beijing were engaged in the standoff in the Doklam area after a Chinese Army's construction party attempted to build a road. Doka La is the Indian name for the region which Bhutan recognises as Doklam, while the 'Dragon' claims it as part of its Donglang region.

Bhutan also claims the Doklam area to be its part.

New Delhi and Beijing eventually agreed to pull back their troops towards the end of August ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to China for the G20 Summit.