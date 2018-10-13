AMU issues show cause notice to 9 students over prayer meet for slain terrorist Manan Wani on campus

At least nine students of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has been issued a show cause notice by the Proctor of the University in connection with the prayer meeting held for slain Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Manan Wani on Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) campus.
In a letter issued to the students along with the dean and several other officials of the university on October 11, the proctor asked the students to submit their explanation within 48 hours, from the date of receipt of the notice. It warned that if the students failed to reply within the stipulated time action will be taken against them.
The Proctor added that if the students failed to reply ex-parte action will follow against them, as per the rules of the university, presuming that they have nothing to say in their defence.
The letter said the nine students, along with other unidentified students, were responsible for leading and assembling around 150-200 persons at the university's Kennedy Hall Auditorium lawn on October 11 at about 3 pm without prior permission from the Proctor's office. It further said that they then resorted to sloganeering and other objectionable activities which disturbed the peaceful conduct of University academic activities.
The letter further added that the students didn't comply with the Proctor's order for refraining from such activities and resorted to raising abusive and derogatory slogans against university authorities and misbehaved with the subordinate staff of the proctorial team.
The incident has led to an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty amongst university students and has tarnished the image of the university, added the letter.
It has been prima facie established that the students have committed acts of indiscipline and misconduct as provided under part II, of AMU Students' Conduct and Discipline Rules, 1985, said the letter.
Earlier on Friday, an FIR was registered against two individuals from Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the prayer meeting held for Wani. The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Aligarh had said that the police were examining videos in which some people could be seen raising anti-national slogans demanding Azadi. A probe is on to identify and find other people who were involved in the incident.
"FIR registered against 2 individuals from J&K. We're also examining videos in which some ppl can be seen raising anti-national slogans demanding Azadi. Probe on to identify and find other ppl involved," SSP Aligarh said.
The Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry, earlier in the day, asked AMU for a report on the mourning incident on university campus over the death of Wani, who was shot dead on Thursday during the Handwara encounter in Jammu and Kashmir.
27-year-old Wani was a former student of AMU who quit PhD studies in Allied Geology and joined the militant ranks in January this year. He was killed at Shatgund village in Handwara area of Kupwara district during the encounter.
Following his death, AMU Registrar had said that he was once a student at the varsity, however, he was later rusticated. The AMU has nothing to do with Wani now, he added.
The university registrar further said that a few students tried to hold a gathering over his death after which three of them were suspended.
Banned terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen suffered a setback when its top commander Wani was killed along with his associate in a gunbattle with security forces in north Kashmir.
The encounter broke out in the early hours in Shatgund following specific intelligence about the presence of Wani along with two others in the village.
Outstanding in studies, Wani, who got his basic education in Jawahar Navodya Vidyalay and Sainik School Manasbal, was considered to be the chief recruiter for militants in north Kashmir area following the elimination of some of the top ultras in the region over the past two years.
After the due legal process, Wani's body was handed over to his family for last rites in which over 10,000 people participated at his native village at Tekipora in Lolab area of Kupwara district.