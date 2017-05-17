close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Aligarh teen hit by stray bullet outside school dies

Aligarh teen hit by stray bullet, after battling for life for 9 days, dies.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, May 17, 2017 - 16:50

Aligarh: A 13-year-old girl who was hit by a stray bullet near the gate of the AMU Girls' School has succumbed to her injuries at the AIIMS in New Delhi, her family said today.

Anam Aslam died at the hospital last night after battling for life for 9 days, they said.

The student had suffered the injury when a man opened fire on a car in broad daylight on May 7, just as she was leaving school for home in a private van.

The incident had led to a furor at the campus.

The family members of the victim told PTI that they were deeply concerned over the delay in the investigation.

The police is reported to be working on a number of theories on why the firing took place, including road rage and a property dispute. 

TAGS

AligarhAMU Girl studentAIIMSNew Delhi

From Zee News

Vinod Khanna's prayer meet: B-Towners arrive in large n...

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

In jail, 82-year-old ex-Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala clears Class XII examination
Haryana

In jail, 82-year-old ex-Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala clea...

Ransomware: India least prepared due to low awareness level
Technology

Ransomware: India least prepared due to low awareness level

23% posts of teachers lying vacant in KVS schools
Education

23% posts of teachers lying vacant in KVS schools

Drinking water supply stopped in Agartala after ONGC waste...
Tripura

Drinking water supply stopped in Agartala after ONGC waste...

Christian sect attacks Congo prison, frees leader, 50 more
World

Christian sect attacks Congo prison, frees leader, 50 more

Islamic State claims attack on state-run TV station in Afgh...
WorldAsia

Islamic State claims attack on state-run TV station in Afgh...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video