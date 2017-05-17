Aligarh teen hit by stray bullet outside school dies

Aligarh: A 13-year-old girl who was hit by a stray bullet near the gate of the AMU Girls' School has succumbed to her injuries at the AIIMS in New Delhi, her family said today.

Anam Aslam died at the hospital last night after battling for life for 9 days, they said.

The student had suffered the injury when a man opened fire on a car in broad daylight on May 7, just as she was leaving school for home in a private van.

The incident had led to a furor at the campus.

The family members of the victim told PTI that they were deeply concerned over the delay in the investigation.

The police is reported to be working on a number of theories on why the firing took place, including road rage and a property dispute.