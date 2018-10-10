हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Maneka Gandhi

All charges must be taken seriously: Maneka Gandhi supports #MeToo amid allegations against MJ Akbar

Maneka had earlier also supported the #MeToo movement and applauded women for coming in the open to call out their harassers.

All charges must be taken seriously: Maneka Gandhi supports #MeToo amid allegations against MJ Akbar

Amid sexual harassment allegations against Union minister and former editor MJ Akbar during his stint as a journalist, Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi said that all charges should be taken seriously as women are often scared to speak out.

"Men who are in positions of power often do this. And it applies to the media as well as to politics or senior personnel in companies. Women are scared to speak out because they think people would make fun of them and doubt their character but now when they are speaking out we should take action against each and every allegation," Maneka said.

She also tweeted a video of 'comprehensive self-training' to help working women and men, as well as employers, understand what constitutes to be sexual harassment at work. "Please watch & absorb this video. It will help us understand where to #DrawTheLine," she tweeted. She even tweeted about a government portal dedicated to filing complaints of sexual harassment at work.

Maneka had earlier also supported the #MeToo movement and applauded women for coming in the open to call out their harassers. She had also voiced caution and expressed hope that the campaign does not go 'out of control'.

"Me Too campaign has started and I'm very happy. I think women are responsible and anger at sexual molestation never goes away. But I hope it does not go out of control in a way that we target people who have offended us in some way but I think women are angry at sexual molestation," she had said.

While Maneka has been vocal about the #MeToo movement, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had on Tuesday evaded questions on whether the government will take any action against the Union minister.

The #MeToo movement has intensified in the country with more women recounting their experiences of sexual harassment in the entertainment and media industry. 

