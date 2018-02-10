'All downward': P Chidambaram takes a shot at Modi government's growth claims

NEW DELHI: A day after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley slammed his predecessor P Chidambaram for being a 'terrible doctor' who lives under false "illusion", the latter has hit back at the Central government. In a series of tweets, Chidambaram questioned the direction of growth under the Central government. "What is the direction of NDA's growth rate? Investments? Savings? Credit growth? All downward," he tweeted.

Comparing it with the term of the United Progressive Alliance government, he claimed that the current growth rate is way less. "What is the average of 4 years of NDA? It is 7.3 under new methodology and lower than UPA's 10-year average," he claimed.

World Bank's former Chief Economist Dr Kaushik Basu said India's growth rate was lower than the 30-year average. FM says that growth rate is better! — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) February 10, 2018

Hitting out at former UPA government, Jaitley had on Friday claimed that India was named in the fragile five economies in the world when Chidambaram was the finance minister of the country. He had also said that under the Narendra Modi government since May 2014, India has covered the journey from policy paralysis to structural reforms.

Questioning the Modi government, Chidambaram has been saying that the NDA government is in denial over the economic situation of the country. He had termed Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian as a "good doctor" whose advice on the economy was not being heeded by the government who he referred to as 'terrible patient'. "Arvind Subramanian has been a good doctor since his appointment as the CEA in October 2014. The NDA government has been a terrible patient," he had earlier tweeted.