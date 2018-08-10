हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Air India

All efforts being made to pay salaries: Air India issues staff notice

Air India has more than 11,000 permanent staff. There has been a delay in payment of salaries every month since March.

File photo

New Delhi: In a possible bid to calm frayed nerves of employees who have not been paid their salaries for July, Air India on Friday issued a staff notice in which the debt-laden airline assured that dues would be cleared in the week starting August 13.

Expressing regret over not paying salaries, Air India in its staff notice informed that efforts are being made to make the payments. "We regret to inform the delay in payment of salaries for July 2018 due to circumstances beyond the control of the management. However, all efforts are being made to make the payment by next week."

Generally, the airline disburses salaries by 30th or 31st of every month.

The delay in salary payments also comes against the backdrop of the government seeking Parliament's nod for Rs 980 crore as supplementary grants for equity infusion into the airline. On July 26, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha told the Lok Sabha that there was a short delay in the payment of salaries for May and that the same was paid subsequently.

(With PTI inputs)

